Mumbai Indians were nervous before IPL auction

Kieron Pollard was retained by Mumbai Indians using RTM option. (Source: PTI) Kieron Pollard was retained by Mumbai Indians using RTM option. (Source: PTI)

Mumbai Indians owners and camp were anxious about their strategy working out at the IPL Auction that took place over the course of the weekend (January 27-28) in Bengaluru. The owners Nita Ambani and her son Akash alongside coach Mahela Jayawardene gave fans a peek into what goes on behind the scenes. The trio spoke about their pre-auction strategy and the ethos of the franchise.

When queried how confident the team camp was of retaining Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya using the Right to Match (RTM) option, Akash said he was extremely nervous the night before. “You know how I was the night before that. I think we should be honest. We were very nervous. I was very nervous. I thought maybe one of them will slip because you never know the dynamics of an auction but i think we’re incredibly happy,” Akash said.

He also said Pollard was an important piece in the jigsaw puzzle – losing him would have made things difficult for the defending champions. “As soon as we got Polly in the first set of the auction, I think that really lightened out mood for the whole auction. Because it would have been a tough auction if we didn’t have Pollard in out bag. I think we would all agree,” he added.

Mumbai Indians acquired services of Pollard by using the Right to Match card but not before the bidding amount for his services had reached Rs 5.4 crore and came out succcesful in keeping Krunal as well. Senior of the Pandya brothers, Krunal was retained using the same option at a sum of Rs 8.80 crore. He became the most expensive non-capped player in IPL history. The franchise added 22 players to their three retained players – Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

