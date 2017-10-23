Diwali 2017
  • Mumbai Cricket Association to felicitate former skippers on the eve of 500th Ranji Trophy match

Mumbai Cricket Association to felicitate former skippers on the eve of 500th Ranji Trophy match

The match scheduled to be played against Baroda from November 9-12 will be 41-time champions' 500th match in the national championship.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:October 23, 2017 1:35 am
Mumbai Cricket Association, 500th Ranji Trophy, Bandra Kurla Complex, Ashish Shelar ‘It’s a momentous occasion for Mumbai cricket,’ MCA president Ashish Shelar told mediapersons on Sunday. (Source: File)
Top News

Mumbai Cricket Association will be felicitating all it’s living former captains on November 8 at the Bandra Kurla Complex ground on the eve of their historic 500th Ranji Trophy.

The match scheduled to be played against Baroda from November 9-12 will be 41-time champions’ 500th match in the national championship. “We will be inviting all the living former captains and players for this felicitation function ahead of the 500th match.

It’s a momentous occasion for Mumbai cricket,” MCA president Ashish Shelar told mediapersons on the sidelines of the first ODI against New Zealand.

The MCA on Sunday also presented a silver salver to India captain Virat Kohli for playing his 200th ODI.

 

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 20, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    22
    Zone A - Match 132
    FT
    23
    Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Puneri Paltan (23-22)
    Oct 23, 201720:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 1
    Oct 23, 201721:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 2

    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 