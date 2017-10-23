Mumbai Cricket Association to felicitate former skippers on the eve of 500th Ranji Trophy match

‘It’s a momentous occasion for Mumbai cricket,’ MCA president Ashish Shelar told mediapersons on Sunday. (Source: File) ‘It’s a momentous occasion for Mumbai cricket,’ MCA president Ashish Shelar told mediapersons on Sunday. (Source: File)

Mumbai Cricket Association will be felicitating all it’s living former captains on November 8 at the Bandra Kurla Complex ground on the eve of their historic 500th Ranji Trophy.

The match scheduled to be played against Baroda from November 9-12 will be 41-time champions’ 500th match in the national championship. “We will be inviting all the living former captains and players for this felicitation function ahead of the 500th match.

It’s a momentous occasion for Mumbai cricket,” MCA president Ashish Shelar told mediapersons on the sidelines of the first ODI against New Zealand.

The MCA on Sunday also presented a silver salver to India captain Virat Kohli for playing his 200th ODI.

