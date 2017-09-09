Mumbai Cricket Association election on November 10

The last MCA election was held in 2015 when Sharad Pawar was elected as MCA president. (Source: File) The last MCA election was held in 2015 when Sharad Pawar was elected as MCA president. (Source: File)

The election of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will be conducted on November 10, sources in the cricket body said.

The election for posts of various office-bearers of MCA will be held as per its present constitution, but it will be subject to the Supreme Court’s orders on the Lodha Panel reforms, sources added.

The last MCA election was held in 2015 when former Union Minister and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was elected as MCA president.

One of the recommendations of Lodha Panel was that persons above 70 years of age cannot be office bearers, owing to which Pawar resigned and city BJP chief Ashish Shelar replaced him.

Sources also said that the MCA has also approved introduction of `Mumbai Premier League’ in January 2018, but details are being worked out.

