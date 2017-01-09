Mumbai can host U-19 games against England if TNCA can’t: Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar also wanted Mumbai as the reserve venue if Hyderabad CA is unable to hold the one-off India-Bangladesh Test match. (Source: file) Dilip Vengsarkar also wanted Mumbai as the reserve venue if Hyderabad CA is unable to hold the one-off India-Bangladesh Test match. (Source: file)

With Tamil Nadu Cricket Association expressing its inability to host next month’s India Under-19 games against their England counterparts, former India captain feels these matches should be shifted and hosted in Mumbai.

“As a former captain of India, I feel that if TNCA is unable to host the Under-19 games against England, Mumbai can host it as it has more international venues than any other city in India,” the ex-chief selector told PTI today.

TNCA has cited cyclone Vardah, its after-effects and its own domestic cricket schedule as reasons for it not having sufficient fit-enough grounds to host the games against England for a fortnight at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

Vengsarkar, who played 116 Tests for India and has the distinction of scoring three back-to-back hundred as at Lord’s in England, also wanted Mumbai as the reserve venue if Hyderabad CA is unable to hold the one-off India-Bangladesh Test match, which is also scheduled in February, for any reason.

“Besides, Mumbai also could be counted as the back-up venue for the India – Bangladesh Test match if Hyderabad which is the original venue declines to host it,” said the former skipper.

“I believe cricket should always be the priority. These matches are scheduled a long time ago and hosting them shouldn’t be a problem at all,” Vengsarkar added.

Mumbai, in fact, is to host all five One-day games in the U-19 series which is to be held before the two-game ‘Test’ rubber.

The five one-day matches between the two U-19 teams are to be held at Mumbai Cricket Association’s Wankhede Stadium and Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium.

The first, fourth and final games are to be held at the Wankhede Stadium on January 30, February 6 and 8, while the remaining two games at the CCI are to be played on February 1 and 3.