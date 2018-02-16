Mujeeb Zadran becomes youngest bowler to pick ODI five-for

Mujeeb Zadran picked up five wickets against Zimbabwe. Mujeeb Zadran picked up five wickets against Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Zadran made headlines a few days back after he became the third Afghan player to be picked in the IPL auctions. He was bought by King XI Punjab for an amount of Rs 4 crore.

The 16-year-old spinner has now etched his name in record books after becoming the youngest bowler to bag a fifer in ODI cricket surpassing former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis who achieved the feat at the age of 18 years 164 days.

Afghanistan rode on Mujeeb’s fifer to bundle out Zimbabwe for 134 in the fourth ODI of the five-match series. The off-spinner’s wickets involved the dismissals of Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Kyle Jarvis and Blessing Muzarabani. Mire was the first to depart after he was cleaned up by Mujeeb when the score read 14 while Masakadza followed him just after 1 run.

Mujeeb returned to the attack and picked skipper Cremer and Jarvis for 2 and a golden duck respectively. Later, he disturbed the woodwork behind number 11 Muzarabanito to claim his fifth wicket in the match. For Zimbabwe, it was Craig Ervine who showed resistance and remained unbeaten at 54. The 16-year-old off-spinner cleaned up four out of the five batsmen that he dismissed.

Zimbabwe never got the control back as Afghanistan spin attack pushed them on the backfoot as they shared all the ten wickets. Asghar Stanikzai-led Afghanistan side have already registered a win in T20I series while lead the ODI fixtures 2-1.

