MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi posts pic of daughter Ziva with Shikhar Dhawan’s son, see pic

Former India captain MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni posted an image of their daughter Ziva playing with Shikhar Dhawan’s son Zoravar. The Indian team is currently at Antigua and Barbuda in the Carribeans as part of their tour of the West Indies for a five match ODI series and a lone T20I. The two sides played their first match at Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago and the the next two matches will be played at Antigua’s Sir Vivian Richards stadium. The last match will be played at Kingston, Jamaica.

The first match was washed out. India rampaged to a 105-run win in the second match. Dhawan had played a valuable role as he scored 63 off 59 balls. He also made an opening partnership of 114 runs with Ajinkya Rahane, who went on to score a century. MS Dhoni, on the other hand, provided the finishing touches along with Kedar Jadhav as India went on to make a total 310 in the designated 43 overs. West Indies got off to a horrendous start to their chase, losing two wickets within the first three overs. They never got going after that and fell 105 runs short of the target.

This is one of the many ODI series that the once mighty West Indies need to win so as to automatically qualify for the 2019 World Cup. The win at Port of Spain was also India’s highest margin of victory against West Indies away from home

