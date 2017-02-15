MS Dhoni’s video alongside a crawling Ziva is too adorable for words

It is as if MS Dhoni is making up for lost time and for lost memories. The now former India skipper wasn’t by wife Sakshi’s side when daughter Ziva was born. He had prior commitments and he opted to stay true to his word – to lead India to World Cup glory in Australia. It was in February then that Dhoni continued to stay in Australia and lead the Indian side. He was asked if he considered going back and being by Sakshi’s side and have a first-hand glimpse of his daughter. To which Dhoni said, “Not really. I have been blessed with a baby daughter. Mum and daughter both are good. But as of now I am on national duty so I think everything else can wait. The World Cup is a very important campaign.”

Now that Dhoni has more time on his hands after retiring from Tests and even giving up the captaincy role in the limited over cricket, he looks to be making for those February’s of his life and quite a lot of them is possibly spent with his daughter.

The father-daughter duo have been caught on camera quite a few times including in the last season’s IPL and then Dhoni has shared quite a few moments of them together on his social media properties. In the latest instance, shared on Instagram, the Ranchi-based batsman is seen crawling alongside his daughter in an incredibly adorable moment.

Ziva and the rest of the family recently were in Mussoorie to celebrate the little one’s birthday and Sakshi had shared pictures of the same on her social media account.

