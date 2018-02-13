MS Dhoni’s strike rate and consistency a big concern: Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth has expressed concerns over wicketkeeper MS Dhoni’s strike-rate and levels consistency in one-Day Internationals. (Source: AP) Kris Srikkanth has expressed concerns over wicketkeeper MS Dhoni’s strike-rate and levels consistency in one-Day Internationals. (Source: AP)

Former India batsman Kris Srikkanth has expressed concerns over wicketkeeper MS Dhoni’s strike-rate and levels consistency in one-day international cricket. While Dhoni has faced flak on social media after failing to increase the run rate in the death overs, Srikkanth joined the chorus and said that Dhoni’s dipping strike rate is another cause of worry.

“The form of Rohit Sharma is a big concern and so is the strike rate and consistency of Dhoni and Pandya. Rohit is too good a player in this format to be missing out, especially in proper batting conditions,” Srikkanth was quoted saying by the Times of India.

“Dhoni failed to accelerate as he has in the recent past (in the fourth ODI). The former captain and Hardik Pandya could not have hoped for a more solid platform to launch an attack and get India to a massive score,” he added.

Reflecting on the performance of the Indian batsmen he said, “This series has so far been all about Virat Kohli and one significant partnership with him in the middle (last three with Shikhar Dhawan). Once you take those numbers out, there is little else to show. Constant chopping and changing of personnel and the batting order is not helping the team’s cause either.”

