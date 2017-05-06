MS Dhoni’s story is inspiring, says Rio Olympic champion Caster Semenya

MS Dhoni has managed to score 204 runs in 11 matches for Rising Puen Supergiant. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni has managed to score 204 runs in 11 matches for Rising Puen Supergiant. (Source: PTI)

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has won the hearts of millions of cricket fans all around the globe over the years, has found yet another fan. This time it’s none other than South African Olympic gold medal winning athlete Caster Semenya. The 2016 Rio Olympics gold medal winning runner Semenya, in a tweet on Thursday, described the World Cup winning Indian captain as an “inspiring” person. “@msdhoni i have just watched your film.. Inspiring story it is.. #msdhoniuntoldstory… Salute..,” she wrote.

@msdhoni i have just watched your film.. Inspiring story it is.. #msdhoniuntoldstory… Salute.. — Caster Semenya (@caster800m) May 3, 2017

Semenya, who also has a couple of silver medals to her name from 2011 and 2012 World Championships, is another person in Dhoni’s long list of admirers. Just last month, former Australian spinning sensation Shane Warne described the 35-year old as “a great captain”. “@msdhoni does not have to prove anything to anyone, he’s class & a wonderful player in all formats. MS is also a great captain & inspires!,” Warne wrote in a tweet.

Dhoni is having an off-season for Rising Pune Supergiants, with the explosive batsmen managing to make only 204 runs in 11 innings, with only one half century. He was also replaced with Australian all-rounder Steve Smith as the captain of his side.

Dhoni’s Pune is currently at third position with 14 points and will play against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday to maintain its lead over Sunrisers who are currently at fourth position. The wicketkeeper batsman earlier played for Chennai Super Kings and had led the side to two IPL and Champions League victories.

