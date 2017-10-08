Special Coverage
  • MS Dhoni’s reaction to Virat Kohli’s direct hit in first T20I vs Australia, watch video

MS Dhoni’s reaction to Virat Kohli’s direct hit in first T20I vs Australia, watch video

MS Dhoni seemed to move his hand away in the last moment to let Virat Kohli's throw from long on hit the stumps and run out Dan Christian.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 8, 2017 3:04 pm
virat kohli, ms dhoni, dhoni, kohli, india vs australia, ind vs aus, ind vs aus 1st t20i, Replays showed that Kohli was the man who hit the stumps and that Christian had not made his ground by then. Australia lost another wicket. (Source: BCCI video screenshot)
Top News

Indian captain Virat Kohli is leading India through a period of dominance at home. They have looked almost invincible in all their matches at home against England, Australia and New Zealand and away from home against Sri Lanka and West Indie. In ongoing limited overs series against Australia, India won the ODI series 4-1 and also won the first T20I by a nine wickets. Apart from being a good captain, Kohli is also known to be one of the best fielders in the Indian side and that was there for all to see in the match.

It was the 19th over of the match bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Australia were reeling at 113/7. Dan Christian was the batsman and he whipped it outside mid-off. He and Andrew Tye ran the first run without much trouble but by the time they started running the second, Virat Kohli had already collected the ball at long-on and was starting to throw it to the batsman’s end. He did and Dhoni seemed to move his hand away just in time to let the ball hit the stumps before walking towards Kohli with a smile on his face.

Replays showed that Kohli was the man who hit the stumps and that Christian had not made his ground by then. Australia lost another wicket. Their innings didn’t last long after that as rains forced both teams off the field. Australia had batted 18.4 overs and had managed 118 for the loss of eight wickets. The match was then stopped for well over an hour and a half after which India were left to chase a target of 48 in six overs. Rohit Sharma got India off to a start by scoring a quickfire 11 and Virat Kohli then took it to the finish line with Shikhar Dhawan.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 07, 201721:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    36
    Zone A - Match 114
    FT
    32
    Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba (36-32)
    Oct 08, 201720:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    VS
    Inter Zone Wildcard Matches - Match 115
    Oct 08, 201721:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    VS
    Zone A - Match 116

    eigawards
    We conceded a stupid goal in the first half. It was very much possible to overturn the game 