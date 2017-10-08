MS Dhoni’s reaction to Virat Kohli’s direct hit in first T20I vs Australia, watch video

Replays showed that Kohli was the man who hit the stumps and that Christian had not made his ground by then. Australia lost another wicket. (Source: BCCI video screenshot) Replays showed that Kohli was the man who hit the stumps and that Christian had not made his ground by then. Australia lost another wicket. (Source: BCCI video screenshot)

Indian captain Virat Kohli is leading India through a period of dominance at home. They have looked almost invincible in all their matches at home against England, Australia and New Zealand and away from home against Sri Lanka and West Indie. In ongoing limited overs series against Australia, India won the ODI series 4-1 and also won the first T20I by a nine wickets. Apart from being a good captain, Kohli is also known to be one of the best fielders in the Indian side and that was there for all to see in the match.

It was the 19th over of the match bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Australia were reeling at 113/7. Dan Christian was the batsman and he whipped it outside mid-off. He and Andrew Tye ran the first run without much trouble but by the time they started running the second, Virat Kohli had already collected the ball at long-on and was starting to throw it to the batsman’s end. He did and Dhoni seemed to move his hand away just in time to let the ball hit the stumps before walking towards Kohli with a smile on his face.

VIDEO: Meanwhile as the rain takes centre stage at Ranchi, relive @imVkohli‘s bullet throw from the deephttp://t.co/Js3NzLwcvQ #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/YrxAusrU34 — BCCI (@BCCI) 7 October 2017

Replays showed that Kohli was the man who hit the stumps and that Christian had not made his ground by then. Australia lost another wicket. Their innings didn’t last long after that as rains forced both teams off the field. Australia had batted 18.4 overs and had managed 118 for the loss of eight wickets. The match was then stopped for well over an hour and a half after which India were left to chase a target of 48 in six overs. Rohit Sharma got India off to a start by scoring a quickfire 11 and Virat Kohli then took it to the finish line with Shikhar Dhawan.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd