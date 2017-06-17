MS Dhoni’s photo with Sarfraz Ahmed’s son, shows sports is beyond boundaries, see pic

MS Dhoni clicks a photo with Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed’s son. (Source: Twitter) MS Dhoni clicks a photo with Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed’s son. (Source: Twitter)

Ahead of the blockbuster match between India and Pakistan, former skipper MS Dhoni shared a frame with Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed’s son Abdullah. India, who have made it to their second edition final on the trot, will hope of repeating their success and lift the Champions Trophy title under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

Dhoni, who led India in the limited overs for over a decade, will be hoping to lift the trophy for the second time and add another chapter to his cricketing career.

A nice pic ahead of the Champions Trophy finals. @msdhoni with Sarfraz Ahmed baby: sports beyond boundaries!!

A nice pic ahead of the Champions Trophy finals. @msdhoni with Sarfraz Ahmed baby: sports beyond boundaries!! #IndVsPakpic.twitter.com/8WNAlHzf4B — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) 17 June 2017

Dhoni, who hasn’t got much chance to bat in the ongoing tournament, will play a crucial role with the bat and with the gloves for the defending champions. The right-handed batsman struck a half-century against Sri Lanka. However, his knock of 63 runs was on a losing note as they suffered a seven-wicket defeat to their neighbours. But he has been busy behind the wickets as he has taken three catches in the tournament.

The atmosphere at The Oval during the final of the ICC Champions Trophy will be electrifying and the emotions among the players and the fans will be very high.

The two cricketing nations have not been involved in any bilateral series since 2012, where Pakistan had trounced the hosts 2-1 in the three-match ODI series.

