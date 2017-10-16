MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva feeding him water is the cutest video you will watch today

I will make my daughter feel that I am her dad and spent time with family, says Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Source: AP) I will make my daughter feel that I am her dad and spent time with family, says Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Source: AP)

MS Dhoni starred in All Hearts’ runaway win over All Stars. He was the man who started the scoring for his side with a shot that went in with a deflection. His second was one for the viral videos as he slotted home a clinical free kick. Dhoni has a bit of history with football, he was a goalkeeper in his childhood, and that was clearly showing.

Game time for Ziva and Mahi ❤️ she is all around the ground.. cuteness at its best. @msdhoni @Circleofcricket pic.twitter.com/ToHQj6cOm0 — Ishan Yadav Mahal (@BeingIshanCric) 15 October 2017

What was also eye-catching was his daughter Ziva soaking in the atmosphere after the final whistle blew. A video has emerged of the little one offering her father water after the match. The visuals are a little grainy but it looks like Ziva gives Dhoni the bottle and then runs back as someone picks her up.

Dhoni and the rest of the Indian team will be playing New Zealand in a three-match ODI series that will be followed by a T20I series of many matches starting on Sunday at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Before this, India had faced Australia in a limited overs series. India won the ODI series 4-1 but the T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw with both India and Australia enjoying comfortable wins in the first and second match and the last having to be called off.

