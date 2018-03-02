MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva celebrates Holi; see cute pic

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva. (Source: Instagram) MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva. (Source: Instagram)

India celebrated Holi on Friday and the sports stars and their families also celebrated the colourful festival with equal vigour. Among them was MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, whose picture went viral on social media. The little one was spotted in Dehradun where she was presumably enjoying the festival with her loved ones. Members of the Indian sports fraternity took to social media to wish all users a Happy Holi. From cricketer Rohit Sharma to wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and Dipa Karmakar all sent their heartwarming wishes and messages on this festive occasion.

Former India captain Dhoni has been seen spending time with family whenever he’s free. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi is an active user of the social media and posts family pictures every now and then. Dhoni had returned home from South Africa where he was a part of the Indian side that defeated the Proteas in six-match ODI series and three-match T20I series.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team thumped South Africa 5-1 in ODI format while emerged victorious by 2-1 in the shortest form of the game. India would now travel to Sri Lanka for a T20 tri-series that involves Bangladesh as the third team but Dhoni has been given a rest from this tour. The right-hand batsman scored a brilliant half-century in the second T20I but it went in vain as South Africa won that match comprehensively. Later, India made a comeback in the third clash to seal the series.

Kohli’s troops lost the Test series 1-3 earlier during the tour.

