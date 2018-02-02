MS Dhoni’s advice helps bowlers excel against South Africa

MS Dhoni in action against South Africa. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni in action against South Africa. (Source: PTI)

MS Dhoni might have given up on the captaincy but his advice from behind the stumps has always helped the bowler to excel. On Thursday, Dhoni once again showed his skills about reading a batsman’s mind as he kept directing the bowlers to bowl in respective areas from behind the stumps.

On one of the instances, he asked Hardik Pandya to pull the length of the delivery and not keep it full while told Yuzvendra Chahal if he tries to get the ball in, the batsman would try to go over covers. Dhoni even contradicted the sipper’s call when he asked the alter a fielder’s position.

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav in an interaction with PTI told about how Dhoni helps the bowlers from behind the stumps. “Actually I was confused a bit what I should bowl because I am playing in South Africa for the first time and it was a new experience for me. The wind was good and the ball was drifting so I was confused what to bowl, and which variation to use. So I was asking Mahi bhai (Dhoni) and he told me ‘bowl as you are bowling’. It is good that he keeps advising from behind the wickets, it gets easier,” PTI quoted Yadav saying.

“When you have two legends, Virat (Kohli) and Mahi, one is leading the team and the other has led the team, it is helpful. As a spinner, Mahi bhai does 50 per cent of your work because he has played so much cricket, he reads the batsmen easily,” the spinner said at the post-match press conference.

India won the first match of the six-match series by 6 wickets after Virat Kohli notched up his 33rd ODI hundred.

