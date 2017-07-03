MS Dhoni’s achievements will not be justified by his runs, says Aakash Chopra

MS Dhoni surpassed Adam Gilchrist while he trails Kumar Sangakkara. (Source: File) MS Dhoni surpassed Adam Gilchrist while he trails Kumar Sangakkara. (Source: File)

Indian cricket team is currently playing a five-match ODI series against West Indies in the Caribbean. Despite losing the fourth one-day by 11 runs, the Men in Blue still hold a 2-1 lead in the series. After leading the Indian team for almost a decade, MS Dhoni continues to scripts his name in the record books. After his match-winning knock of 78 in the third ODI in Antigua, the former Indian skipper surpassed Australia’s Adam Gilchrist to become the second highest run-scorer as a wicketkeeper-batsman. Former batsman turned commentator Aakash Chopra posted a video on Twitter praising Dhoni and said that Dhoni’s contributions to Indian cricket are immense and it won’t be easy to repeat his feats.

“Mahendra Singh Dhoni has gone past Adam Gilchrist and is now only behind Kumar Sangakkara in terms of runs scored by a wicketkeeper-batsman. Though surpassing Sangakkara won’t be that easy,” Chopra said, who was a member of the Indian team which hosted Australia in a four-match Test series in 2004.

Chopra, who made his Test debut against New Zealand in 2003 and could only manage to play 10 Tests, believes batting is now a lot easier and the limited-overs game belongs to the top three batsmen.

“This record means a lot, as both the former cricketers used to bat higher up the order. Off late one-day international cricket is all about the top three. Two openers and number three, all records belong to them. The game is all about them, batting is easy, you can bat all 50 overs and ball does not swing in the beginning. Batting is a lot easier now,” Chopra said.

Important to look beyond numbers while talking about Dhoni… pic.twitter.com/JGNw5wgQqD — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 2 July 2017

“Both Sangakkara and Gilchrist are legends and we are talking about a league of extraordinary gentlemen. Meanwhile, Dhoni used to come at No. 5 o 6 and at times at 7. This is when his achievements will not be justified by his runs. He has done a lot more,” he added.

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, team India won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup while in 2011, India lifted the 50-overs World Cup after 28 years. Also, in 2013, team India became the world champions by winning the Champions Trophy. The 35-year old right-handed batsman is the only captain to win all ICC trophies.

Chopra, who played under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid, heaped praises for the former Indian captain and said, “Usmein thoda sa aur tadka daal dijiye unki captaincy ka (then you add his role of a captain). Mahendra Singh Dhoni: The Captain. Just imagine the amount of burden this man has taken. You are the Captain! Wicketkeeper! Played the role of the batsman too. Then you win matches for India and also played the role of a finisher.”

“MS Dhoni sahib aap mahan hai (Dhoni sir you are great) and nobody can match your contributions to Indian cricket,” he concluded.

