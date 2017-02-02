MS Dhoni gets angry at star of India’s win against England

MS Dhoni giving a stare to Yuzvender Chahal during the T20I against England. MS Dhoni giving a stare to Yuzvender Chahal during the T20I against England.

It was only the second over the England innings. Virat Kohli gave the ball to Yuzvender Chahal. And he answered the call by dismissing Sam Billings off the third ball. But India could have had another wicket on the next ball. Joe Root pushed the ball towards mid-off and took a few steps outside his crease. Jason Roy, the non-striker, was backing up and took some quick steps for a single.

As the ball moved towards the mid-off fielder, Virat Kohli, Root stopped. Kohli moved swiftly and dived to stop the ball and threw it back in the same motion. Root said no to Roy, who was already at the halfway down the pitch. He ran back as the throw came in.

As Chahal, standing away from the stumps, gathered the ball, threw it straight to the wicket-keeper MS Dhoni but the wrong end as Root easily made his ground.

All Chahal had to do was run and remove the bails at the non-striker’s end. That would have given India another wicket. But he didn’t and Dhoni’s reaction was priceless.

The generally cool tempered Dhoni shouted at Chahal and made an aggressive move, a rare act from the former Indian captain. But he did not over do it. Just a slight movement forward.

Chahal made up for the missed run-out chance. He picked up six wickets, most by an Indian bowler in an T20I, and helped India win the third T20I against England by 75 runs. India won the series 2-1.

