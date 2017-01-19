MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh hit tons as India take unassailable 2-0 lead: Who said what on Twitter

R Ashwin claimed three wickets as India took 2-0 lead in the three match series win against England. (source: PTI) R Ashwin claimed three wickets as India took 2-0 lead in the three match series win against England. (source: PTI)

India rode on Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh’s hundreds as India win the match by … runs. After winning the toss, Eoin Morgan asked India to bat first. It was a repeat of the first one-day match as India lost their openers early, followed by Virat Kohli’s dismissal off Chris Woakes. Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni bailed India out of trouble after they were struggling at 25 for three inside the first five overs. Dhoni hit his 10th ODI century and his first post stepping from the post of limited overs captain while Yuvraj’s ton was his first after 2011 World Cup. Dhoni’s 122 ball innings had 10 fours and six sixes while Yuvraj stuck 21 boundaries and four sixes. With 381 on the board, Kohli & Co had a dueling challenge with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah striked early, as he managed to get rid of Alex Hales but with Jason Roy and Joe Root in the middle, England reached 128 before R Ashwin brought an end to Root’s innings. Visitors than lost Roy, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes in quick succession. But Eoin Morhan and Moeen Ali kept the tourists in the hunt as they added 93 runs. It was Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who brought India back into the game after he got Moeen Ali bowled. India finished with R Ashwin claimed three wickets and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja had one wicket each.

ODI bilateral series results #IndvEng

in Ind – India 6, England 1 (2 shared)

Overall – India 8, England 7 (1 shared)#IndvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) 19 January 2017

Young Guns won the game in Pune. Old hands won it in Cuttack. Like it 😊👍 #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 19 January 2017

Congratulations @BCCI on another thrilling victory. Ashwin’s 3 big wickets in the middle turned out to be very crucial.#INDvENG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 19 January 2017

This is the 4th consecutive bilateral ODI series India have won against England.. #INDvENG — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) 19 January 2017

Kohli continues to be undefeated at home…another series in the bag. Well played, India. #INDvENG — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 19 January 2017

Well done team! Put up a wonderful game throughout! #INDvENG @BCCI — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 19 January 2017

So Virat and team have their first ODI series of the year in the bag. Well done as @BCCI leads 2-0 #INDvENG. — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) 19 January 2017

Well fought England but there could just be one winner tonight – India! Live on @aajtak with @SGanguly99 @azharflicks @MadanLal1983 #INDvENG — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) 19 January 2017

Bhuvi hasn’t played two consecutive games for a while and still managed to come up with the match-winning performances every time. Kudos. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 19 January 2017

India play the third and the final one-dayer at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 22.