MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh hit tons as India take unassailable 2-0 lead: Who said what on Twitter

India defeated England by 15 runs in the second ODI take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 19, 2017 11:19 pm
Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Dhoni, Yuvraj, India vs England, Ind vs Eng, India vs England 2nd ODI, Virat Kohli, Kohli, Cricket news, Cricket R Ashwin claimed three wickets as India took 2-0 lead in the three match series win against England. (source: PTI)

India rode on Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh’s hundreds as India win the match by … runs. After winning the toss, Eoin Morgan asked India to bat first. It was a repeat of the first one-day match as India lost their openers early, followed by Virat Kohli’s dismissal off Chris Woakes. Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni bailed India out of trouble after they were struggling at 25 for three inside the first five overs. Dhoni hit his 10th ODI century and his first post stepping from the post of limited overs captain while Yuvraj’s ton was his first after 2011 World Cup. Dhoni’s 122 ball innings had 10 fours and six sixes while Yuvraj stuck 21 boundaries and four sixes. With 381 on the board, Kohli & Co had a dueling challenge with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah striked early, as he managed to get rid of Alex Hales but with Jason Roy and Joe Root in the middle, England reached 128 before R Ashwin brought an end to Root’s innings. Visitors than lost Roy, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes in quick succession. But Eoin Morhan and Moeen Ali kept the tourists in the hunt as they added 93 runs. It was Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who brought India back into the game after he got Moeen Ali bowled. India finished with R Ashwin claimed three wickets and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja had one wicket each.

India play the third and the final one-dayer at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 22.

