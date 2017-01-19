Only old notes are out of circulation: Virender Sehwag hails MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh shared a 256-run stand for the fourth wicket partnership. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh shared a 256-run stand for the fourth wicket partnership. (Source: PTI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh were in lethal form as the duo powered India to 381 for the loss of six wickets. After being reduced to 25/3, Yuvraj and Dhoni had to restart the Indian innings. Their 256-run stand is the second highest partnership for the fourth wicket in the 50-over format.

Virender Sehwag, who has become a sensation on twitter for his witty tweets, took to social media to heap praises for the two centurions. He said that only old notes of 500 and 1000 rupees are out of circulation.

” Only old notes are out of circulation. Great knocks from Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.” tweeted the veteran cricketer.

The duo took the charge against the English bowlers as their well calculated power-hitting helped India reach 200 in the 35th over when Dhoni smashed a four off Liam Plunkett in fine of long leg.

The former India skipper was at his best as he hit Ben Stokes for a four in the 45th over to bring 300 on the scorecard for his side.

In his innings of 127 balls, Yuvraj smashed 21 fours and three sixes while Dhoni hit 10 boundaries and six maximums in his knock of 134.

Yuvraj, making his comeback into the team after two years, scored his first ODI century after 2011 World Cup. By doing so he also became the first Indian batsman to score 150 against England. Dhoni scored his 10th one-day hundred, and his first since stepping down as captain.

