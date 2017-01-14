MS Dhoni would be ‘priceless’ while calling for reviews, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli said that MS Dhoni’s experience behind the stumps would make him priceless for making reviews. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli said that MS Dhoni’s experience behind the stumps would make him priceless for making reviews. (Source: PTI)

Newly appointed Indian ODI and T20 captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said that MS Dhoni’s input from behind the stumps for DRS appeals would be “Priceless.” Kohli in a press conference ahead of India’s first ODI against England, said that Dhoni’s word would be the final say for him as he is in the best position and the decision making ability he has displayed over the years as captain.

“I saw a statistic yesterday that said that 95% of the appeals that he has made in his career have been successful appeals,” he said, “There will be no further debate after he says if it is outside the line or missing stumps. He is always someone who has always been very smart with decision making as far as appeals are concerned. His would be the one word I would trust.”

Dhoni has famously been a staunch cynic of the DRS system and for the most part of his captaincy, India refused incorporating the system in matches they played.

But India had successfully used the DRS in their recent Test series against England and New Zealand before them and is now set to use the system again in the upcoming three match ODI series that starts on Sunday.

Virat Kohli was appointed as Indian captain in all three formats following MS Dhoni’s resignation from the position earlier in January. Dhoni is part of the squad that will play England in the three ODI matches. The first match will be played at Pune on Sunday, January 15.

