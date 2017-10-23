MS Dhoni will always remain the team’s captain, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal celebrates a wicket with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. (Source: File) Chahal celebrates a wicket with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. (Source: File)

MS Dhoni might have stepped down from the position of India’s captain but the wicket-keeper batsman is regularly seen mentoring the side on-field. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during revealed the same during an interview with NDTV.com. Chahal said, “Dhoni bhai is still our captain.”

“Sometimes, when Kohli bhai fields at mid-on or long-on, then we need someone who can guide us too. It is not possible for Kohli to come up and tell what needs to be done. Then, Dhoni takes over,” Chahal added.

The leggie also mentioned about the kind of experience that Dhoni has and said “Dhoni signals Kohli to remain at his place. He says – tu wahi reh, mai dekh lunga (You stay there, I will handle),” Chahal said. “Actually, it saves time too. Dhoni has abundance of experience with him. We all are lucky that we are sharing the field with him,” the 27-year-old added further.

“Dhoni bhai is approachable. I know he has quit captaincy but we all know he will always remain the team’s captain. He calls me Chotey,” the young leg-spinner said.

Dhoni has been known for his understanding of the game and how he reads the mind of a particular batsman. Chahal too hailed Dhoni’s on-field brilliance.

“He knows how to read a batsman’s mind. I don’t know how he does, but he manages brilliantly. He calls me and says, Chote isko bahar daal ya straight daal. I do the same and get the results. He is an amazing person.”

Both Dhoni and Chahal are presently the part of Indian team which is playing against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series.

