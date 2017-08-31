Only in Express

MS Dhoni will always remain our captain, says Virat Kohli on record 300th ODI

In India's fourth ODI match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, MS Dhoni became the sixth Indian player to feature in 300 ODIs for the country and Virat Kohli said that the wicketkeeper-batsman will always remain the team's captain.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 31, 2017 5:30 pm
MS Dhoni, Dhoni, Dhoni 300, India vs Sri Lanka, Ind vs SL, India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI, India tour of Sri Lanka 2017, Cricket news, Indian Express MS Dhoni became the 20th player in cricket history to play 300 ODI matches. (Source: Twitter/BCCI)
Related News

Ever since making his India debut against Bangladesh in 2004, MS Dhoni has become one of an integral part of the Indian squad. In India’s fourth ODI match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, MS Dhoni became the sixth Indian player to feature in 300 ODIs for the country.

Ahead of the match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli presented Dhoni with the memento and said that the former captain will always remain team’s captain. A tweet posted by BCCI’s official account, Kohli along with the entire Indian team congratulated Dhoni for his remarkable achievement.

The tweet read, “‘You will always remain our Captain,’ says @imVkohli [Virat Kohli] on @msdhoni’s [MS Dhoni] 300th ODI celebration #Dhoni300.”

Dhoni joins the elite club that comprises of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh. In his 13-year long career, the right-handed batsman has scored 9608 runs which include 10 centuries and 65 fifties.

The 36-year old wicketkeeper also tops the list of most stumpings by a wicketkeeper and is one number away from becoming the first player to have 100 stumpings to his name.

Dhoni is also the only second Indian skipper after Kapil Dev to win a 50-over World Cup title for India. It was under Dhoni’s leadership that India won the inaugural edition of World T20.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 30, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
38
Zone A - Match 53
FT
32
U Mumba beat Haryana Steelers (38-32)
Aug 31, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone B - Match 54
Aug 31, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone A - Match 55

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 