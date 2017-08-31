MS Dhoni will always remain our captain, says Virat Kohli on record 300th ODI

MS Dhoni became the 20th player in cricket history to play 300 ODI matches. (Source: Twitter/BCCI) MS Dhoni became the 20th player in cricket history to play 300 ODI matches. (Source: Twitter/BCCI)

Ever since making his India debut against Bangladesh in 2004, MS Dhoni has become one of an integral part of the Indian squad. In India’s fourth ODI match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, MS Dhoni became the sixth Indian player to feature in 300 ODIs for the country.

Ahead of the match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli presented Dhoni with the memento and said that the former captain will always remain team’s captain. A tweet posted by BCCI’s official account, Kohli along with the entire Indian team congratulated Dhoni for his remarkable achievement.

The tweet read, “‘You will always remain our Captain,’ says @imVkohli [Virat Kohli] on @msdhoni’s [MS Dhoni] 300th ODI celebration #Dhoni300.”

Dhoni joins the elite club that comprises of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh. In his 13-year long career, the right-handed batsman has scored 9608 runs which include 10 centuries and 65 fifties.

The 36-year old wicketkeeper also tops the list of most stumpings by a wicketkeeper and is one number away from becoming the first player to have 100 stumpings to his name.

Dhoni is also the only second Indian skipper after Kapil Dev to win a 50-over World Cup title for India. It was under Dhoni’s leadership that India won the inaugural edition of World T20.

