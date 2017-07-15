MS Dhoni wears CSK colours after ban ends; see pic

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will enjoy a few more days as he will join the one-day team in August. (Source: Instagram) Mahendra Singh Dhoni will enjoy a few more days as he will join the one-day team in August. (Source: Instagram)

After India’s comprehensive 3-1 ODI series win against the West Indies, Indian players are enjoying their two-week break before they head to Sri Lanka for a two-month long tour. India’s maestro Mahendra Singh Dhoni will also join the one-day team in August. The former Chennai Super Kings captain, Dhoni, was seen in his famous No.7 CSK jersey as he posted a picture of himself on his official Instagram account, showing his love for CSK and their fans.

Dhoni supported the jersey which had ‘Thala’ written on its back, that means ‘boss’. The picture was liked by his fans on Instagram as they posted comments related to Dhoni’s comeback in Chennai Super Kings for the next edition of the Indian Premier League. The fans looked as excited as the dog in the picture.

Dhoni led CSK for consecutive eight seasons, and clinched two IPL titles in 2010 and 2011 respectively. Under his captaincy, Chennai reached the IPL final on seven occasions, being the runners-up five times. All the CSK fans will hope for his return as captain in the side when Chennai makes a comeback after their two-year suspension from the IPL.

Dhoni looked in fine touch during the one-day series against the West Indies as he played two crucial knocks of 54 and 78 runs in two matches, but was blamed by the Indian fans for India’s loss in the fourth ODI for playing too slow and not being able to take India to the finish line.

