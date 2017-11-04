MS Dhoni was very good in the end, but we left ourselves too much to get: Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni scored 49 runs for India in Rajkot. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni scored 49 runs for India in Rajkot. (Source: AP)

India lost the second T20I against New Zealand by 40 runs and the three-match series is now level at 1-1. Chasing 197, India didn’t get off to a an ideal start and only Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni made an impression with the bat. Kohli, at the post-match presentation, felt the batsmen need to chip in while chasing a big total.

“I mean I thought New Zealand were pretty good with the bat. At one stage we were looking for 220-230 but credit to Bumrah and Bhuvi to have pulled things back. But eventually we were not good with bat. When you (are) chasing 200, all batsmen need to chip in or one guy needs to go over the strike rate of 200. MS was very good in the end, but we left ourselves too much to get. That happens, you want to go for big shots. It has happened with a lot of batsmen where you don’t get to go on strike. Not during the early half of the innings. Maybe after 13-14 overs it started gripping. We lost the toss, we did not get to choose what we would have done. We were just not good enough on the day,” said Kohli.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was pleased with his side’s win after they were outplayed in the series opener in New Delhi. The skipper lavished praise on Colin Munro for his hundred and said everyone executed their plans with perfection.

“I guess a contrasting performance from the last game. Certainly an improved performance. We need to play well to beat this side, and we were able to do so today. Absolutely, it was a great partnership. Fantastic hundred from him (Munro). When anyone bats like this, it goes a long way in getting a good total when you are batting first. Guptill at the top and then Tom Bruce coming in. It was a great pitch, fast outfield and the guys executed their plans well. Great performance from the bowlers on this wicket. Two spinners, they are pretty experienced in this format and they bowled well during tough phases of the game,” said Williamson.

Ish Sodhi continues to make Hardik Pandya his bunny in the series as the leg-spinner dismissed him for the second consecutive time. The spinner felt the ball turned in the second innings and assisted the bowlers.

“It was a flat wicket, the hundred by Colin Munro was special, he will remember it for the rest of his life. It started to spin in the second innings, the ball got scruffed up and started helping the bowlers. I have practiced the googly a lot in the nets, wanted it to bowl at the right time. I don’t have a get out of jail delivery as much, but I want to add variety to my game. T20 is a great challenge, it’s action packed and bowling well tonight was a great plus,” said Sodhi.

