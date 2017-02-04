MS Dhoni visits Virender Sehwag’s school, explains importance of balancing studies and sports

Needless to say, a lot excitement was in the air when the two Indian cricketing stalwarts came together. (Source: twitter) Needless to say, a lot excitement was in the air when the two Indian cricketing stalwarts came together. (Source: twitter)

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni visited the Virender Sehwag International school. Needless to say, a lot excitement was in the air when the two Indian cricketing stalwarts came together. Dhoni interacted with the students, sharing his thoughts on education, the importance of sports and his own experiences in school.

“School is one place where you don’t have a lot of pressures…..it is one place where you can have a lot of fun,” said Dhoni. Dhoni also stressed the importance of sports in one’s education. “School is where you can get to know what it is that you are good at. So finding the right balance between studies and sports is important as then you will get to know what it is you are good at.

Dhoni also said that fear of failure is important but one should always work as hard as possible regardless of the situation they are facing. “When I don’t get selected for a match, I don’t get worried because I know that selection is not my job,” he said, “It is someone else’s job. It is not in my control. But the number of hours I put in to training, the number hours you put into studying, that is in your hands.”

The legend @msdhoni sharing few wicket-keeping tips with the lucky students of @SehwagSchool .#MaahiAtSehwagSchool pic.twitter.com/H4ucQhGS2E — Sehwag Intrnl School (@SehwagSchool) 3 February 2017

Dhoni also stepped out and gave a few tips on honing one’s wicket keeping skills. The 2011 World Cup winning skipper is widely regarded as one of the best wicket keepers and is known for the speed of hios glove work.

