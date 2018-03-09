MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli behind A+ BCCI player contracts

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli played a role in negotiating the A+ player contracts. (Source: Reuters) MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli played a role in negotiating the A+ player contracts. (Source: Reuters)

BCCI’s idea of bringing in the A+ category for player contracts emerged from none other than the two leaders in the team – Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. The top-tier of player contracts was brought in to recognise the best performers in Indian cricket and rewarding them with the fattest paycheques. The A+ category contracted players will earn Rs 7 crore as against Rs 5 crore for A category, Rs 3 crore for B category and Rs 1 crore for C category.

“This suggestion originated from Virat and MS in the discussions,” said Vinod Rai, chairman of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to ESPNcricinfo. The players wanted this category to be dynamic and to feature only the best performers. “Their logic was this category would have only players featuring in all three formats, players who are in the top-10 rankings,” Rai continued. “They wanted a category of pure excellence where you perform and you are rewarded. And hence the players would not occupy a permanent slot in this category because if you don’t perform then you slip down the order,” he added further.

The early phase in the discussion began with former India coach Anil Kumble making a presentation to the BCCI top brass and CoA on removing the disparity in salaries between Indian players and their English or Australian counterparts. Reportedly Kumble had recommended a top contract of Rs 5 crore. As talks continued with CoA, Kohli, Dhoni and current coach Ravi Shastri recommended establishing the A+ category.

Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are the players shortlisted for the A+ category. Barring Bhuvneshwar, all others are top-10 in the ICC Rankings but he’s been instrumental in India’s fierce bowling unit. Players in this category would be “natural choice” for all three formats of the game which is why Ajinkya Rahane has reportedly missed out.

The players were shortlisted by the national selection panel comprising MSK Prasad, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi with neither the CoA or the BCCI management involved in the decision making.

