MS Dhoni goes skydiving, makes most of break from cricket

MS Dhoni looks as calm as ever despite the task that he is attempting. (Source: Instagram) MS Dhoni looks as calm as ever despite the task that he is attempting. (Source: Instagram)

MS Dhoni published a photo of him getting ready for a skydive on his Instagram page. Dhoni, who is currently free of any cricketing duties had recently made a surprise visit to Kashmir. He had presided over an army-organised tournament there and also interacted with young local cricketers there.

He has been immortalised in Indian cricketing history as ‘Captain Cool’ due to his calm demeanour in high-pressure situations when he was skipper of the Indian team. His calmness is something that has been hailed by former and contemporary cricketers and a glimpse of that can be seen in these pics. Skydives are daunting endeavours but Dhoni looks as calm as ever.

Dhoni’s importance in the Indian team, particularly in T20Is, has come under scrutiny of late due to his inconsistent performances. Even then, captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have staunchly stood behind the veteran wicketkeeper. Dhoni is India’s most succesfull captain in limited overs cricket. Among other honours, it was under him that India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. This was followed by winning the World Cup itself in 2011, India’s first since 1983.

