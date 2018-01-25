Latest News
MS Dhoni travels to South Africa with Jonty Rhodes family, see photo

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will join India ODI squad for the South African tour. The ODI series between the two teams is set to begin from Thursday, February 1.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: January 25, 2018 2:28 pm
MS Dhoni with Jonty Rhodes’s kids during the flight.
With the Test series between India and South Africa drawing to a close, the two sides will compete in the limited-overs series. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired from the longest format in 2014, is still a part of the ODI squad and travelled to South Africa on Thursday to join the team in the overseas tour. But the former Indian skipper was not traveling alone. He was accompanied by Jonty Rhodes and his kids, India and Nathan Jon.

In a tweet, the former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes said that his kids, who travelled with Dhoni were in “safe hands”. “There are always feelings of concern when family leaves after 2 incredible months together, but I need not have feared; as they were in safe hands,” Rhodes wrote in a tweet.

The 48-year-old added that Dhoni took lessons from his kids on how to play cricket in South Africa. “@msdhoni getting some advice from India and Nathan Jon on how to play in SA – he told them “mujhe pata hai“,” Rhodes said.

India have already lost the Test series as the Proteas took an unassailable 2-0 lead after beating India by 135 runs at Centurion. The 5-match ODI series between the two sides will begin from Thursday, February 1.

