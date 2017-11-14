MS Dhoni trains dogs at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch adorable video

MS Dhoni during an obstacle course for his pet dog. MS Dhoni during an obstacle course for his pet dog.

MS Dhoni’s love for dogs and pets is no secret now. On a break from cricket, the former India captain spent time training his pets at his Ranchi farmhouse. Dhoni, who is not part of India’s Test set-up anymore, has some time off from the game before the limited overs series begins against touring Sri Lanka.

In a video captioned, “ZOYA(Dutch Shepherd) does some training and LILY(husky) does the cheering job”, Dhoni can be seen taking his dogs through an obstacle course. Holding the Dutch Shepherd with a leash, Dhoni first takes it through a hurdle before his pet eases through the ring. The hurdles, in the later part of the video, get higher before the drill is finished with the ring as the final obstacle.

Throughout the video, the other dog, Husky, is doing the cheering job as the Dutch Shepherd goes through the drill. The video has already gone viral on social media with wicketkeeper-batsman’s fans sharing their views about the same. Little over 30 minutes after posting it, the video crossed 2,00,000 views and is definitely expected to touch the million mark.

ZOYA(Dutch shepherd) does some training and LILY(husky) does the cheering job A post shared by @mahi7781 on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:31am PST

This certainly looks like Dhoni’s favourite method of passing time as he has earlier also shared videos of training sessions with his dog. He will soon join the Indian cricket team for the three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka. Till then, when the team battles it out in the three Tests starting November 16, it looks like more drills are in store for his dogs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App