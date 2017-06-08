MS Dhoni: Top sixes in his cricket career, watch video

MS Dhoni has hit 204 sixes in ODIs. (Source: File) MS Dhoni has hit 204 sixes in ODIs. (Source: File)

MS Dhoni has given India cricket some of its most memorable moments. From winning matches in Pakistan to taking India to top rank in Test cricket. But, the most memorable remains the six off Nuwan Kulasekara which gave India’s its first World Cup title in 28 years. The 2011 World Cup final will always be remembered for that winning six from Dhoni. The wicket-keeper batsman has done that so many times for India. During the tri-series in West Indies, he hit a final ball six to help India win the title. Not only in ODIs, Dhoni has been a top performer in T20Is as well. Even for his former Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni has hit some sensational sixes.

Here we look at the best moment in Dhoni’s career when he smashed Lasith Malinga was a massive six, taking India to World Cup glory in 2011.

Dhoni has hammered total 204 sixes in his ODI career after playing 288 matches and has a blistering average of 50.96. Dhoni has scored 9275 runs and is just 725 runs away from becoming the 10th batsmen to mark his place in the ‘10,000 runs club’ in limited overs format. Dhoni over the years has improved his game in terms of showing more maturity and responsibility in his innings. Here we look at 21 best sixes of Dhoni’s career.

Dhoni has also redefined the captaincy role in Indian team by showing his calmness on the field which has helped India to clinch major ICC tournaments including 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa followed by 2011 ODI World Cup in the sub-continent and two years later the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 in England.

Dhoni has shown brilliant leadership skills over the years and simultaneously kept improving his batting according to the team’s requirements. He also became the first Indian captain to clinch all three major ICC trophies.

