MS Dhoni told me I will get batting opportunities in IPL this year, says Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, who is striving to make a comeback, said that he was focusing more on batting now as MS Dhoni told him that he would be getting batting opportunities in the Indian Premier League this year.

Jadeja’s bowling figures have not been impressive in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. But the Saurashtra all-rounder is now focusing his attention on batting. “Mahi bhai told me that I will get batting opportunities in the IPL this year. He said that I have the ability of a proper batsman, and I am not the flash in the pan type of batsman. And I should think like that,” Jadeja said in an interview to New Indian Express.

Jadeja, who has been retained by the Chennai Super Kings for this year’s IPL, along with Dhoni, said, “It was really encouraging for me. So, I am concentrating more on the batting aspect of my game and trying to get used to playing the anchor role.”

“I am quite happy with the way I am bowling. In fact, I am focusing more on my batting now. I do not want to be a player who is known for hitting those 20-odd runs. I want to play the anchor role, just like I did today.”

With World Cup only 16 months away, Jadeja is not ignoring his bowling strength and said that he was trying different angles to bowl. “It (pace variation) is the most important thing. I am trying to do that. I am using different angles to bowl.”

Speaking on his performance in Vijay Hazare tournament, he said, “If I get wickets owing to mistakes of batsmen, I am not satisfied from the inside. If I think I have done the things I wanted to do, like varying the pace, I am content with that. If I am satisfied with the way I have bowled, I do not think much about other things. If I am executing my plans, I am happy. The pain was unbearable some times while playing certain shots. But this was really important for my self-confidence. It is morale boosting. To chase the target (330) under the circumstances is really special for me.”

