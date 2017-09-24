MS Dhoni told me he will take responsibility if India lose 2007 World T20 final, recalls Joginder Sharma

Joginder Sharma bowled the last over of the 2007 ICC World T20 final. (Source: AP File) Joginder Sharma bowled the last over of the 2007 ICC World T20 final. (Source: AP File)

Joginder Sharma recalled the famous last over the 2007 ICC World T20 final between India and Pakistan and said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni told him that he would take the responsibility if India lost the game. Joginder also added that he bowled a slower delivery before Misbah-ul-Haq made the shuffle to play the scoop.

“The best thing about Mahi during that over was he told me that if we lose, he would take the responsibility. He asked me to be relaxed and give it my best, even if it was by a margin by one run, we would win, he kept saying,” Joginder told Cricbuzz.

“If you have noticed, I have a slight pause in my action and when Misbah was making his shuffle to play the scoop shot, I was just about to take my leap ahead of the delivery stride. I thought I had enough time to slow my delivery down and follow him. I am glad, in fact the entire nation is glad, that it came off well,” he added.

The right-arm fast bowler bowled the final over of that match and defended 13 runs. India won the game by five runs to lift the first ever T20 World Cup that was held in South Africa. After the win, Joginder became a star and has even captained Haryana in Ranji Trophy. Explaining how he handles the stardom and how he reacts when compared with former India captain Kapil Dev who was also from Haryana, Joginder says that it is humbling.

“He’s such a big name in not just Indian cricket but world cricket, I have utmost regard for him and I consider myself extremely lucky that there were comparisons with him. People who have played with Paaji, who have been around him have often told me that I am a reflection of the great man and there’s nothing more humbling than that,” Joginder said.

Joginder, who is now a DSP with Haryana Police, caught the eye of selectors when he dismissed Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman in a match between India ‘A’ and India Seniors. He recalled that match and also his First-Class debut.

“I was not meant to play that match actually, though I was a part of the camp. Ashish Nehra picked up an injury just ahead of the game, and I got a chance,” Joginder says before adding, “I had picked up wickets in the past too, but these three were special. There were selectors who were watching that game and it caught their attention all of a sudden, following which I played for India.”

“My first-class debut against Madhya Pradesh was special where I scored 81 runs and picked up 11 wickets in the match, the selectors spotted me and backed my talent. I have never shied away from giving it my all, be it for Haryana, or North Zone or while playing for India.”

