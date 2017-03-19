MS Dhoni’s three ‘missing’ phones recovered

MS Dhoni-led Jharkhand lost in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final on Saturday. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni-led Jharkhand lost in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

Former Indian skipper M S Dhoni’s mobile phones, which allegedly went missing during the fire incident at a hotel in New Delhi recently, have been found, police said on Sunday.

“It was an error of judgement on the part of the person who took the phones. He and a couple of other staff had entered the cricketer’s room to sanitise it. He took away the phones without knowing their ownership. When the police contacted him, he accepted and handed over the devices to us,” a senior police official said.

Dhoni had earlier filed a complaint alleging that his three mobile phones were stolen during the fire incident at Welcome Hotel in Dwarka on March 17.

In his complaint, the cricketer alleged that he had left his phones in the hotel room when he had gone for breakfast downstairs. Later, when his staff went to pack his things, the mobile phones were missing from the room, the complaint said. A case in this regard was registered at Dwarka south police station.

Meanwhile a statement from the Welcome Hotel said, “The investigation has indicated no involvement of the hotel staff and no FIR has been registered against us. We have fully cooperated with the authorities in their investigation.”

