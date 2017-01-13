This Indian cricket team will rewrite history, says MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni said that he wanted Virat Kohli to ease into the role as captain first before letting him take over. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni said that he wanted Virat Kohli to ease into the role as captain first before letting him take over. (Source: PTI)

Former captain MS Dhoni said that this is the current Indian side will “rewrite history or do something special in the future.” Dhoni was addressing a press conference in Pune ahead of the first ODI against England which is set to take place on January 15. Dressed in India’s new jersey, Dhoni was speaking publicly for the first time since resigning from his post as India’s limited overs captain.

“This team has the potential and then the experience to win in all formats,” said Dhoni, “They are all young but they have played a lot of matches in different conditions, They’ve played under pressure, and different pitches. We have got pacers who can bowl in any conditions. Even if one is injured there is always someone capable of replacing him.”

Dhoni also said that he felt it was the right time for Virat Kohli to take over the captaincy in all three formats of the game. He said that he first wanted Kohli to “ease into the role as captain” and that now he feels that Kohli is the man to lead India in major tournaments starting with the ICC Champions Trophy in June 2017.

Kohli, on his part, had earlier said that he would still be running to Dhoni on the field for advice. Even during the team practice at Pune held earlier, Dhoni was playing as active a role as Kohli and coach Anil Kumble. Kohli has already been the Indian Test captain since 2014 will now lead the Indian team in the limited overs format for the first time on Sunday.

