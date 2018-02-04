Stump mic reveals MS Dhoni’s funny sense of humour, watch video

MS Dhoni continues to provide invaluable inputs from behind the wickets (Source: Reuters) MS Dhoni continues to provide invaluable inputs from behind the wickets (Source: Reuters)

MS Dhoni’s contribution to the Indian cricket team is not just with the bat and the gloves but also with the invaluable advice he keeps giving to bowlers from behind the wickets. His inputs from behind the stumps are not only helpful for the men in blue but sometimes quite entertaining for fans and audience watching it on television. Among the several YouTube compilations of his talks, another one has been added to the ever going list. During the first ODI against South Africa in Kingsmead, Durban, not only Dhoni was helping out the bowlers but also mocked the Proteas batsmen for their inability to understand spin bowling.

While Hardik Pandya was in his spell Dhoni instructed him not to keep it too full and gave insights of how there was no use of keeping a fielder behind.

But the best moment was during Kuldeep Yadav’s spell when Kohli fielded a ball and Dhoni applauded his efforts by saying, “Well done Cheeku (Kohli)” Later on when Andile Phehlukwayo was trying to figure out Kuldeep’s tricks with the ball, Dhoni mockingly says, “6 ball samajh ney mey nikal jaayga. (By the time he realizes six balls will be over)”

Dhoni behind the stumps is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/ntJubXMgoQ — dogu (@HusnKaHathiyar) 2 February 2018

This is not the first time that Dhoni has been vocal behind the wicket. Earlier in the series against Australia last year, he continually advised Kuldeep Yadav while the chinaman was bowling to Glenn Maxwell. This was after Maxwell hit for three sixes. “Woh maarne wala daal na, andar yaa baahar koi bhi (Why don’t you bowl the one which would entice the batsman to hit, spinning in or away, anything?),” Dhoni had instructed Kuldeep.

