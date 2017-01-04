MS Dhoni steps down as India’s limited overs captain

Dhoni first took over captaincy in 2007. (Source: BCCI twitter) Dhoni first took over captaincy in 2007. (Source: BCCI twitter)

In a surprising move, MS Dhoni on Wednesday stepped down as India’s limited overs captain, just days before the announcement of team for ODI and T20 series against England. The BCCI put out a tweet stating the same. The board said that Dhoni will be available for selection for England series.

After taking over the captaincy from Rahul Dravid, Dhoni had guided India to victory in 2007 World T20, 2011 ODI World Cup and powered the team to number one ranking in Test cricket. Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2015 following slump in form. Virat Kohli who took over the Test captaincy after Dhoni’s resignation is likely to be named the skipper for limited over.

Known as Captain Cool, Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 against Bangladesh. After a string of poor scores, Dhoni made his presence felt with a brilliant century against Pakistan in Vizag. He continued his good show during India’s tour to Pakistan in 2005-6 and was later made the skipper after India’s first round exit from the ODI World Cup in 2007.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd