MS Dhoni should realise his role in Indian team, says Virender Sehwag

MS Dhoni has been criticised for his performance in the second T20 International against New Zealand in Rajkot. Chasing a big target of 197 runs, India fell short by 41 runs and Dhoni, who came in after the fall of the fourth wicket, played a slow innings which allowed New Zealand to maintain the pressure on the Indian batsmen.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has also given his view on the debate and said that Dhoni should himself realise his role in the team and the team management should also tell him what it wants.

“Dhoni should realise his role in the team. He has to change the momentum early while chasing a strong total. He has to score from ball one and the team management should make him understand this point,” Sehwag was quoted as saying by PTI.

Dhoni made 49 runs from 37 balls but he failed to rotate the strike when Virat Kohli was batting with him and was scoring quick runs. But, Sehwag said that Dhoni should remain in the team.

“Team India needs MS Dhoni at the moment, even in T20 cricket. He will step down at the right time. He will never block the way for any young cricketer,” the big-hitting opener said.

Sehwag has said the similar words for Dhoni earlier. He had said that India are “yet to find suitable” replacement for Dhoni.

India and New Zealand are tied 1-1 in the three-match T20I series and the final game of the series will be played in Thrivananthapuram on Tuesday.

