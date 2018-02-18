MS Dhoni should play higher up the order, says Virender Sehwag

MS Dhoni plays a stroke while batting against South Africa. (Source: BCCI) MS Dhoni plays a stroke while batting against South Africa. (Source: BCCI)

“What I’m most happy about is that he’ll (MS Dhoni) be able to play free cricket and express himself as the aggressive MS Dhoni we knew when he first came into the team. As a player, responsibility (captaincy) can take that away from you,” said Virat Kohli after taking up the captaincy reigns from MS Dhoni last year.

Since then Dhoni’s batting position has become one of the most important points of discussion among the pundits. Former India opener Virender Sehwag certainly has a definite answer to all these queries as the aggressive right-hand batsman suggested that ‘MS’ should be made to play at number 4.

“I believe, there’s still a scope of improvement in India’s middle-order batting line-up. MS Dhoni should play up the order. I think, Kohli fears that if Dhoni comes at No 4 and loses his wicket early then there won’t be anyone on the finishing spot. But Kohli should send him up the order and hand the finisher’s role to Manish Pandey or Hardik Pandya or Kedar Jadhav,” Sehwag said while talking to India TV.

Talking about Kohli’s aggression and performance as a skipper, Sehwag quoted that he sees an “updated version” of Sourav Ganguly in him. “Kohli’s aggression can be compared with Ganguly. In fact, he is an upgraded version of Sourav Ganguly. Under Ganguly’s captaincy, we saw some incredible wins overseas and such has been the trend so far with Virat Kohli,” Sehwag said.

Sehwag hailed Kohli’s performances as a captain of the Indian team so far but suggested that he should be given more time to be compared with the former captains. “Kohli is the No.1 captain in terms of series wins. If we analyse the past eight series wins under his captaincy, we’ll find that he is one of the best captains we have ever seen. Having said that, I believe that we should not compare him with the best of previous captains. He needs more time and experience as captain to reach where the past skippers are,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd