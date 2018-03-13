MS Dhoni shares video of his time with wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva

MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva

MS Dhoni is not playing for the India cricket team in the ongoing Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka. But he is still very busy: with the family. On Tuesday, Dhoni shared an adorable video of him enjoying time with his family. In the video, he was seen with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. The video also has clips of his dogs. He uploaded the video on his Instagram account.

The one-minute video, which Dhoni captioned “Fun time with the family”, begins with the images of Dhoni’s daughter Ziva and later shows his house and dogs. Photos of Sakshi are also present in the video. Dhoni is also seen playing fetch-the-ball with his dogs.

Dhoni may not be on the Sri Lanka tour but he is gearing up for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2018. He will return and play for Chennai Super Kings, a team back in the IPL after a two-month ban.

Dhoni last played for India during the South Africa tour in which he was part of the ODI and T20I squad. India won the six-match ODI series 5-1 and later won the T20I series 2-1.

