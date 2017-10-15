Special Coverage
  • MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva share ‘Besan ka laddoo’; watch adorable video

MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva share ‘Besan ka laddoo’; watch adorable video

MS Dhoni will be back in action during India bilateral series against New Zealand which is scheduled to begin from October 22.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 15, 2017 2:45 pm
MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni daughter, MS Dhoni pictures, MS Dhoni Instagram MS Dhoni posted a slow-motion video on his Instagram account where he is seen sharing a ladoo with his two-year old daughter Ziva. (Source: Instagram)
Related News

India wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is spending time with his family ahead of the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, which starts from October 22.  During his time off from the game, Dhoni on his official Instagram account posted a video with daughter Ziva that was captioned,”Attack on besan ka laddoo.”

Ahead of a busy home season which includes three ODIs and three T20Is against New Zealand, followed by three Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka, Team India is enjoying the much needed break.

Dhoni recently became the first wicket-keeper batsman to complete 100 ODI stumpings on the intenational circuit while playing a bilateral series against Sri Lanka.

Dhoni has played 306 one-day internationals and has 9758 runs to his name with 66 half-centuries and 10 centuries. The former India captain has been in decent touch and would be looking to continue his form during the New Zealand series.

On Sunday, Dhoni will also be a part of a Celebrity Clasico, where he will feature for the All Heart FC, captained by Virat Kohli against the All Stars team which will be led by Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 14, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    43
    Zone A - Match 125
    FT
    24
    Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba (43-24)
    Oct 15, 201720:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone B - Match 126
    Oct 15, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone A - Match 127

    eigawards
    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 