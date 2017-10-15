MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva share ‘Besan ka laddoo’; watch adorable video

MS Dhoni posted a slow-motion video on his Instagram account where he is seen sharing a ladoo with his two-year old daughter Ziva. (Source: Instagram) MS Dhoni posted a slow-motion video on his Instagram account where he is seen sharing a ladoo with his two-year old daughter Ziva. (Source: Instagram)

India wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is spending time with his family ahead of the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, which starts from October 22. During his time off from the game, Dhoni on his official Instagram account posted a video with daughter Ziva that was captioned,”Attack on besan ka laddoo.”

Ahead of a busy home season which includes three ODIs and three T20Is against New Zealand, followed by three Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka, Team India is enjoying the much needed break.

Dhoni recently became the first wicket-keeper batsman to complete 100 ODI stumpings on the intenational circuit while playing a bilateral series against Sri Lanka.

Dhoni has played 306 one-day internationals and has 9758 runs to his name with 66 half-centuries and 10 centuries. The former India captain has been in decent touch and would be looking to continue his form during the New Zealand series.

On Sunday, Dhoni will also be a part of a Celebrity Clasico, where he will feature for the All Heart FC, captained by Virat Kohli against the All Stars team which will be led by Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan.

