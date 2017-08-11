MS Dhoni returns to training at NCA, runs 20m in 2.91 seconds

MS Dhoni at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. MS Dhoni at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back on the cricket field. With India set to play their one-day international and one-off T20 international against Sri Lanka from August 21, Dhoni has returned and started his training at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. He revealed it himself by posting a photo of himself with other cricketers, including Suresh Raina, on his Instagram account.

On Friday, Dhoni posted a photo where he is describing his lunch after a heavy training session. The other cricketers in the photo are Raina and Kedar Jadhav. He also described his training session.

In the captain he wrote about the NCA’s tests he completed. He ran the 20-metre race in 2.91 seconds and completed the run-a-three race in 8.30 seconds. After the tests, Dhoni wrote “time for heavy lunch.”

Rain also returned to NCA after his training in Europe. He tweeted a photo with Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday after his training session in Bangalore. He is also eyeing a comeback to the Indian team after being left-out of the ODI squad. He last played a one-day international match for India back in 2015 against South Africa.

While Dhoni and Jadhav are in all likelihood to be selected in the squad for the Sri Lanka one-day and T20 International series, Raina may have to wait for the home limited-overs series against Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

