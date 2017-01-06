MS Dhoni retires: BCCI pays tribute to Captain Cool, watch video

MS Dhoni will no longer captain India in ODIs or T20Is. (Source: Express file photo) MS Dhoni will no longer captain India in ODIs or T20Is. (Source: Express file photo)

Ever since Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave up the captaincy of Indian cricket team in the one-day internationals and T20 internationals, tributes have been pouring in for him. On Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India also paid a small tribute to the former India captain by sharing a video on their social platforms like Facebook and Twitter. The video shows Dhoni’s top moments as India captain.

In the video, photo and video clips of Dhoni’s top moments and victories at the helm are shown including the 2007 T20 World Cup win and the 2011 One-day World Cup win. The video also has the winning moment from the 2014 Champion Trophy.

Dhoni is the only captain in the world to win all the three trophies and also take his Test team to the top of the world rankings.

The video by BCCI also depicts the trademark Dhoni style of finishing matches – with a six, including the match winning six against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai. It also includes his bold decisions as captain such as giving an inexperienced Joginder Sharma the final over of the 2007 T20 World Cup.

The 35-year-old Dhoni on Wednesday announced that he is stepping down the captain of the Indian ODI and T20I team. He had given up the Test captaincy back in 2014 after the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne.

India now play England in a three-match ODI and three-match series and Dhoni will be available for selection as a wicket-keeper batsman.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd