MS Dhoni relaxes on Chennai airport floor, remains ‘Captain Cool’, see pics

MS Dhoni (lying) with Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. MS Dhoni (lying) with Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul.

MS Dhoni has time and again proved how cool he is. Be it on the field or off it, the former India captain has been given the tag “Captain Cool.” He once again proved that on Monday. After India won the first one-day international against Australia in Chennai, they flew to Kolkata for the second ODI. But, at Chennai airport, Dhoni was seen resting on the floor while others were sitting beside him.

The official handle of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a few pictures of the Indian Cricket Team from the airport in which Virat Kohli, Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul can be seen. They captioned it “How cool is that?”

Rahul also tweeted one of the pictures and captioned it as “that is how you relax after taking a 1-0 lead. #TeamIndia #INDvAUS”.

Dhoni had earlier done a similar thing against Sri Lanka when he slept on the ground during a match which was interrupted by the crowd. The fans had resorted to throwing battles on the field to protest against Sri Lanka’s poor performance.

India won the first game against Australia by 26 runs (DLS) and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Dhoni and Pandya played a big role in the victory as they shared a 118-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Pandya also took two wickets as Australia ended their chase at 137 for 9. Their target was revised to 164 in 21 overs after rain delayed the start of the second innings.

