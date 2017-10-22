India vs New Zealand: MS Dhoni receives standing ovation at Wankhede, watch video

MS Dhoni has now played 307 ODIs and has scored 9783 runs. (Express photo by Partha Paul) MS Dhoni has now played 307 ODIs and has scored 9783 runs. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni received a standing ovation at the Wankhede Stadium when he walked out to bat in the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand. Dhoni, playing his 307th ODI match, came into bat after Dinesh Karthik’s innings came to an end.

With Karthik’s dismissal, India were reduced to 144/4 in the 29th over and the pressure was on the hosts. The mood of the crowd however changed quickly when they saw Dhoni walking out to the middle. The right-hander took time to settle down and scored 25 runs off 42 balls before he was caught by Martin Guptill at point off Trent Boult. His innings included two boundaries. Dhoni along with skipper Virat Kohli added 57 runs for the fourth-wicket.

Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, India were off to a shaky start as hosts lost both openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, early. Kedar Jadhav too was not able to last long as he was caught and bowled by Mitchell Santner. It was Kohli’s partnership with Karthik that helped India rebuild their first innings.

A standing ovation for @msdhoni as he walks into bat at the Wankhede Stadium #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/HCrcYLoiz8 — BCCI (@BCCI) 22 October 2017

Kohli went on to score his 31st ODI in his 200th one-day international match. The 28-year old batsman is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the most number of ODI centuries. With the hundred against New Zealand in Mumbai, Kohli surpasses former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, who had scored 30 hundreds in 375 matches.

