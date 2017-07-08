MS Dhoni receives special wish for birthday from wife Sakshi with rare photo, see pictures

Sakshi Dhoni posted this picture for MS Dhoni’s birthday. (Source: Instagram) Sakshi Dhoni posted this picture for MS Dhoni’s birthday. (Source: Instagram)

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 36 on Friday and the wishes poured in from all corners of the world through social media. The Indian cricket team, currently in Kingston, Jamaica, after the fifth one-day international against West Indies, also celebrated Dhoni’s birthday.

Photos and videos posted by various players on their social media accounts show the wicket-keeper batsman cutting the cake and his face smeared in it. Dhoni wife Sakshi also posted pictures of the birthday celebrations but one photo was very different.

Wishing her husband on his birthday, Sakshi posted a photo of him with their daughter Ziva. The two were walking, as seen in the photo. Sakshi wrote in the captaion: “Happy Bday @mahi7781 !! #saathsaatheksaath !”(sic).

After India’s win the fifth and final one-day international against West Indies which helped them win the series as well, team India players celebrated the birthday of Dhoni.

Families of the cricketers and support staff of the team was present at the celebrations. Sakshi later posted more photos from the celebrations.

Dhoni is part of the Indian one-day international and T20 international as he as already retired from Test cricket since 2013.

India will play one-off T20 international against West Indies on Sunday.

