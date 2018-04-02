MS Dhoni receives Padma Bhushan Award

MS Dhoni received the Padma Bhushan from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra) MS Dhoni received the Padma Bhushan from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

MS Dhoni added yet another jewel to his crown after being conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday. Coincidentally he received the honour from President Ram Nath Kovind on the same day when he guided India to its second ICC World Cup triumph exactly seven years ago. Dhoni, who is the most successful Indian captain till date, is the only skipper to win all the ICC trophies- ICC Cricket World Cup, World Twenty20 and the Champions Trophy. In Test cricket, he helped India achieve numero status in 2009. Dhoni is also the 11th Indian cricketer to receive the Padma Bhushan after Rahul Dravid and legendary Indian captain Kapil Dev. Dhoni won the Padma Shri in 2009.

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful Indian captains. He took the responsibility of leading the Indian side for the first time in 2007 before the inaugural T20I World Cup which India went on to win. Subsequently, he became the ODI skipper and Test captain after Anil Kumble retired.

MS Dhoni holds the rank of Honorary Lieutenant Colonel. During the ceremony, he was in his uniform of the Territorial Army. Dhoni was appointed to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army by Army Chief General VK Singh in November 2011.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2014. Later in 2017, he relinquished his captaincy in ODI cricket. Dhoni has won numerous accolades in his career. He was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2007. He also holds the distinction of being the first player to win the ICC ODI Player of the Year award twice (2008, 2009)

Along with MS Dhoni, cueist Pankaj Advani was also awarded the Padma Bhushan. As many as 85 recipients were selected for the prestigious awards this year. The government announced names of the recipients on the eve of the 69th Republic Day.

