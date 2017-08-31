MS Dhoni reaches 300 ODIs: Watch his best ODI innings

MS Dhoni has played numerous match-winning knocks, taking India to countless victories. (Source: Reuters) MS Dhoni has played numerous match-winning knocks, taking India to countless victories. (Source: Reuters)

Former India captain MS Dhoni has achieved another feat in limited overs cricket as he becomes the sixth Indian player to play 300 ODI matches in his career. Another record awaits Dhoni as he is just one stumping away from becoming the first wicket-keeper to reach the 100 stumping mark in ODIs.

In his 299 one-day matches, Dhoni has played numerous match-winning knocks, taking India to countless victories. We look at his best ODI innings which have defined him at his best.

148 vs Pakistan – 2005 at Vizag

Dhoni made his presence felt in the one-day matches with a brilliant 148-run knock against Pakistan in Vizag during a bilateral series in 2005. He smashed 15 boundaries and four sixes during his innings and cemented his place in the side. India made 356 runs in that match and won by 58 runs.

183* vs Sri Lanka – 2005 at Jaipur

Another explosive knock by Dhoni came against Sri Lanka in Jaipur where he scored a 183-run knock, taking India to their winning total of 300 in just 46 overs. He smashed 15 fours and 10 sixes in the innings. Dhoni made his entry into the ODI scene as an explosive batsman but with time he managed to change his game according to the situation of the team.

91* vs Sri Lanka – 2011 World Cup Final

Dhoni played a match winning knock of 91 runs in the final of the World Cup 2011 against Sri Lanka where he promoted himself up the order and managed to handle the pressure with ease. India was chasing 275 runs with two wickets down for just 22 runs as the top opening pair of the tournament, Sehwag and Tendulkar were back in the pavilion.

124* vs Australia – 2009 at Nagpur

He played a huge role in India’s 99 run win over Australia in the second ODI of the bilateral series in 2009. Dhoni’s 124 runs helped India to put a mammoth 354 run total which included nine fours and three sixes. Chasing 354, Australia were bundled out for 255.

