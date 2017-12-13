MS Dhoni, 36, beat youngster Hardik Pandya in 100m dash with ease, watch video

MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya compete in 100m dash. MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya compete in 100m dash.

MS Dhoni has been known to be one of the fittest cricketer in the Indian team. He is a natuaral athlete and off late, he has posted his gym workouts. On Wednesday, there was a proof of how fir Dhoni is. Before the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Mohali, the former India captain Dhoni and all-rounder Hardik Pandya competed in a 100m dash at the practice session. Dhoni and Pandya ran the distance and BCCI posted a video of the race on their Twitter handle.

Pandya started the race on a strong note and took the lead due to the strong start but Dhoni matched him. Pandya had one eye on Dhoni but could not stop him from overtaking. Towards the end, Dhoni blitz past Pandya, who tried his best but could not beat his senior teammate.

Dhoni is 36 years old while Pandya is 24 but the dash clearly had Dhoni as the winner and with ease. Pandya was seen trying too hard but Dhoni effortlessly beat him in the 100m dash.

India and Sri Lanka are playing a three-match ODI series and the second ODI of the series is being played in Mohali. Sri Lanka won the toss and put India to bat first. India had lost the first game in an embarrassing manner. They were bowled out for 112 runs before Sri Lanka chased the target down with seven wickets in hand.

