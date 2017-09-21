Only in Express
MS Dhoni practices shooting at Kolkata Police Training School, watch video

India's outdoor practice session was cancelled at Kolkata and MS Dhoni decided to head out and hone his pistol shooting skills. India and Australia are set to play the second ODI on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 21, 2017 12:12 am
Kolkata Police uploaded a video on its Facebook account of Dhoni undertaking some target practice. (Source: Facebook)
MS Dhoni headed to the Kolkata Police Training school for a pistol shooting session after India’s practice was cancelled due to rains. Kolkata Police uploaded a video on its Facebook account of Dhoni undertaking some target practice. It was earlier reported that Dhoni and his Indian teammates enjoyed a game of footvolley after their outdoor training sessions for the day were cancelled.

“The great MS Dhoni takes some time off to practice his shooting skills at our state of the art shooting range this afternoon at Police Training School. His accuracy is breathtaking,” Kolkata Police posted on their Facebook page.

A top Kolkata police official said Dhoni not only shot in the range but inspired the Kolkata Police recruits with a pep-talk during his visit in the afternoon.

“It’s great to host Dhoni for the second time. He’s an extraordinary marksman and inspired us all,” a Kolkata Police official who accompanied Dhoni is quoted as saying by PTI, “It’s a state of art shooting range at PTS and Dhoni shot both in the 10m and 25 ranges.” Earlier in 2010, Dhoni, whose love for motorcycles is well-documented, had visited the city police headquarters Lalbazar looking for an old motorcycle.

India will take on Australia in the second ODI of the five-match series at the Edens Gardens on Thursday. India had defeated Australia by 26 runs in a rain-curtailed first ODI to take a 1-0 lead.

