MS Dhoni poses with real life and reel life father Anupam Kher

MS Dhoni and the rest of the Indian team have time to relax and unwind – albeit briefly – following the 4-1 ODI series win over Australia that helped the side reclaim the number one ICC ranking. With the T20s scheduled to begin from Saturday, players have opted to relax before reconvening for the next challenge. Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were spotted in a jovial chat, Virat Kohli shared that he has an eye on the next Audi car while veteran of the Indian team, Dhoni returned home to host Anupam Kher for a dinner in Ranchi.

Kher played the role of Dhoni’s father in the biopic on the former Indian captain in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” which starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. The movie was released on September 30, 2016. Kher was visiting Ranchi for an upcoming film promotion and was invited by ‘Mahi’ to his place and the legendary actor accepted.

Anupam Kher shared pictures from the evening with Dhoni alone and most interestingly with MS’ father – for a reel and real life father look to it. Kher wrote on Twitter, “Dear #Sakshi & @msdhoni!! Thank you for your warmth & hospitality. Loved ur new home. Meeting parents is always a blessing. #RanchiDiaries”.

Dear #Sakshi & @msdhoni!! Thank you for your warmth & hospitality. Loved ur new home. Meeting parents is always a blessing.🙏 #RanchiDiaries pic.twitter.com/Er2D3jAU3g — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) October 3, 2017

While posing only with Dhoni, Kher had some really sweet words to say for Ziva – MS and Sakshi’s daughter. “#Sakshi & @msdhoni’s daughter #Ziva is a genius & an entertainer. She can really sing loudly, including our #NationalAnthem. God bless her.🙏,” wrote Kher.

