MS Dhoni playing mirror with his pet dog, watch video

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi uploaded a video of the former Indian skipper playing with his pet dog on Wednesday. Dhoni is known to share a close bond with his dog Sam and this video is just further proof of that. In the video, Sam can be seen mirroring Dhoni. When MSD goes right, so does Sam before the latter becomes rather restless and Dhoni asks him to come give him a hug.

Dhoni’s Indian team mates have also shared videos and pics with their pets. KL Rahul had recently inked his pet’s name ‘Shera’ on his back. Indian captain Virat Kohli has also shared videos of his pet Bruno numerous times.

MS Dhoni was most recently part of India’s ODI win over Australia. The veteran wicket keeper’s famously calm approach to the game was on dis play numerous times throughout the series and in the series in Sri Lanka before that. Apart from this, Dhoni remains arguably the best wicketkeeper in the country. In the series, he reached a personal milestone of 100 career stumpings in ODIs.

Dhoni’s selection has come under the scanner multiple times since his resignation as India’s limited overs captain chiefly due to his performances with the bat. But in the tour of Sri Lanka and the series against Australia, Dhoni’s contribution behind the stumps and with the bat have proven vital at times. Most famously, he and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took India away from the jaws of defeat in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. Dhoni slowed the innings down considerably with Bhuvneshwar and stopped Sri Lanka’s momentum to see India through.

